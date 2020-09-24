Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb breaks a record before it's Diwali release

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in and as Laxmmi Bomb

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar in and as Laxmmi Bomb Source: Twitter, Akshay Kumar

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, among other stories, hear about the stir caused by the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, the reworked version of Mika's 22-year-old hit which is in the soundtrack of an upcoming film, and a wax statue made to honour the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The film Laxmmi Bomb is being released on November 9, which is Diwali weekend in India. It is scheduled for an over-the top OTT media service release.

But it has made a record well before its release - it's promo has reportedly become the most viewed motion poster,  gathering over 21 million views within the first 24 hours.
Tweeting about the release of the film earlier, Akshay Kumar had said, “this Diwali, a sonic ‘bomb’ will also come”.
In other news from tinsel town, a reworked version of Mika Singh’s 1998 hit song ‘Saawan me lag gai aag’ will be in the soundtrack of the upcoming film Indoo ki jawani. Mika has sung this version of the song with Asees Kaur and Shabbir Ahmed has written the lyrics.

And veteran sculptor Susanta Ray has made a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput, the first of its kind in India.

To hear about this and other things making the news in Bollywood, click on the audio player above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus
