Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb breaks a record before it's Diwali release

The film Laxmmi Bomb is being released on November 9, which is Diwali weekend in India. It is scheduled for an over-the top OTT media service release.





But it has made a record well before its release - it's promo has reportedly become the most viewed motion poster, gathering over 21 million views within the first 24 hours.

Tweeting about the release of the film earlier, Akshay Kumar had said, “this Diwali, a sonic ‘bomb’ will also come”.

In other news from tinsel town, a reworked version of Mika Singh’s 1998 hit song ‘Saawan me lag gai aag’ will be in the soundtrack of the upcoming film Indoo ki jawani . Mika has sung this version of the song with Asees Kaur and Shabbir Ahmed has written the lyrics.





And veteran sculptor Susanta Ray has made a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput, the first of its kind in India.





To hear about this and other things making the news in Bollywood, click on the audio player above.





