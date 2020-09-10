Laal Singh Chaddha shooting resumes amid Covid-19, 'safety won’t be compromised' says Aamir Khan

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup:





After reports that outdoor shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha will take place in Turkey created some controversy, there are now reports that indoor shooting for the biopic has already begun in Mumbai this week. There are strict measures in place due to coronavirus pandemic, with an assurance from Aamir Khan that safety will not be compromised.

The movie is the official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, for which shooting had begin almost a year ago. Due to heavy delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now set to be released on Christmas Day 2021, exactly a year after it was originally scheduled to hit the screens.





Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is another Bollywood film which has begun shooting during the pandemic - with the sets of this film moving to England due to COVID-19.





