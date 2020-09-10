Laal Singh Chaddha shooting resumes amid Covid-19, 'safety won’t be compromised' says Aamir Khan

Bollywood star Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha

Bollywood star Aamir Khan in and as Laal Singh Chaddha Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Both Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are geared up to resume the shooting of the much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, according to the latest reports. Whilst producers of the film are a little apprehensive with Covid-19 cases continuing to spike in India, Aamir Khan has assured that safety and security won’t be compromised.

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup:

After reports that outdoor shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha will take place in Turkey created some controversy, there are now reports that indoor shooting for the biopic has already begun in Mumbai this week. There are strict measures in place due to coronavirus pandemic, with an assurance from Aamir Khan that safety will not be compromised.
The movie is the official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, for which shooting had begin almost a year ago. Due to heavy delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the film is now set to be released on Christmas Day 2021, exactly a year after it was originally scheduled to hit the screens. 

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is another Bollywood film which has begun shooting during the pandemic - with the sets of this film moving to England due to COVID-19. 

Hear about these and more stories, in our weekly Bollywood report.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
Other related stories

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over one million people joined virtual prayer meet

Kangna Ranaut vows to 'return Padma Shri' if her allegations of nepotism in Bollywood are proven untrue

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 3 February 2023

Rana Ranbir SBS Punjabi.png

A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Sukhnoor and khushi.jpg

Melbourne’s Rangi twins vault their way to stardom, eye greater heights in Australian athletics

FIVE DOLLAR BANKNOTE

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 2 February 2023