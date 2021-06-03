SBS Punjabi

Alia Bhatt encourages fans to get vaccinated in a new podcast series

SBS Punjabi

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt announces podcast series to encourage fans to get vaccinated. Source: Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 June 2021 at 1:25pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has announced a podcast series to encourage people in India to get vaccinated. This and more in our weekly update from the world of cinema and music.

Published 3 June 2021 at 1:25pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Alia Bhatt will participate in a podcast series, along with doctors and health activists. The series will bust myths about COVID-19 vaccines and will encourage the listeners to get vaccinated.

Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the five-episode series is a collaboration between Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.

Advertisement
In other news, Shoojit Sircar’s next which is a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead is likely to release on OTT platforms in August. The period drama was supposed to release in January this year but has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus outbreaks. 

 

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Also Read

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn’s 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' set to premiere on August 15

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to star in ‘Thank God’



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack