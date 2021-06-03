Alia Bhatt encourages fans to get vaccinated in a new podcast series

Alia Bhatt will participate in a podcast series, along with doctors and health activists. The series will bust myths about COVID-19 vaccines and will encourage the listeners to get vaccinated.





Titled The Intersection: Vaccinate India, the five-episode series is a collaboration between Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions and podcast network Audiomatic.





In other news, Shoojit Sircar’s next which is a biopic of Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead is likely to release on OTT platforms in August. The period drama was supposed to release in January this year but has been repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus outbreaks.

















Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





