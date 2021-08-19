SBS Punjabi

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' to release in theatres on 27 August

Published 19 August 2021 at 2:38pm, updated 19 August 2021 at 2:41pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The much-awaited thriller 'Chehre', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty, is all set to get a theatrical release this month. All this and more in our weekly segment from the world of the silver screen.

Big B took to Twitter to share the big news.

Talking about the release, producer Anand Pandit said 'Chehre' “deserved a theatrical release.”

“We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens,” he said.

In other news, Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the remake of the Tamil psychological thriller 'Ratsasan'. The remake is tentatively titled 'Mission Cinderella.' It will be directed by Ranjit Tiwari and also features Rakul Preet Singh.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this update in Punjabi.

