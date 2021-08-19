Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' to release in theatres on 27 August

Big B took to Twitter to share the big news.





Talking about the release, producer Anand Pandit said 'Chehre' “deserved a theatrical release.”





“We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens,” he said.





In other news, Akshay Kumar will reportedly star in the remake of the Tamil psychological thriller 'Ratsasan'. The remake is tentatively titled 'Mission Cinderella.' It will be directed by Ranjit Tiwari and also features Rakul Preet Singh.





