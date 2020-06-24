SBS Punjabi

'Angels from heaven': People thank Sikh volunteers helping feed families, international students during COVID

SBS Punjabi

ASA and ISHO volunteers

Australian Sikh Association volunteers have been distributing free food and grocery hampers to people in need. Source: Jasbir Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 June 2020 at 1:49pm, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:09am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hailing them as "angels from heaven," people receiving help from volunteers of the Australian Sikh Association and International Students Help Organisation thank them for their selfless service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 24 June 2020 at 1:49pm, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:09am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • People receiving help thank volunteers of the Australian Sikh Association
  • ASA has been distributing cooked meals and grocery hampers to people affected by COVID-19
  • ASA also delivers food to overseas travellers in hotel quarantine in Sydney
The Australian Sikh Association has been distributing cooked meals and grocery kits ever since coronavirus started disrupting lives of Australians earlier this year.

Jasbir Singh, a volunteer with the Sydney-based charity group says people who receive help through them have been sending them overwhelming messages of thanks and gratitude.

Sharing a message that he recently received from an Indian-origin student who called him an 'angel', Mr Singh said while his emotions warmed his heart, "he was just following the teachings of the Sikh Gurus."

ASA volunteer
My religion tells me that all people are same; Jasbir Singh Source: Jasbir Singh


"My religion teaches me to be kind and generous towards all without any discrimination and that is exactly what we have been doing through our efforts," he said.

The group which has been joined by volunteers of the International Students Help Organisation also delivers free cooked meals to returning travellers in mandatory hotel quarantine.

"We also deliver food at hotels in Sydney four days a week where people spend 14 days in quarantine after returning from overseas. They call us for vegetarian Indian meals usually," said Mr Singh.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

This Sydney Sikh temple is delivering cooked meals to hospitals amid coronavirus crisis

Indian volunteer group steps up to help international students affected by coronavirus

Sydney organisation prepares ‘Panjeeri’ hampers for pregnant Indian international students



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?