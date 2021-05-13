SBS Punjabi

Anupam Kher bags 'Best Actor' award at New York City International Film Festival

Happy Birthday selected for a number of nominations in NYCIFF 2021. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 13 May 2021 at 10:51am
By MP Singh
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was awarded best actor for his short film 'Happy Birthday' at the prestigious New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) in the USA. This and more in our weekly segment on the world of cinema and music.

'Happy Birthday' bagged multiple nominations at the film festival and also won the 'Best Short Film' award apart from Kher's Best Actor' win.

In other news from B-town, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s picture has been featured in a Bengali textbook. Its purpose is to teach kids about relationships.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

