Anupam Kher bags 'Best Actor' award at New York City International Film Festival

'Happy Birthday' bagged multiple nominations at the film festival and also won the 'Best Short Film' award apart from Kher's Best Actor' win.





In other news from B-town, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s picture has been featured in a Bengali textbook. Its purpose is to teach kids about relationships.





Advertisement







Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









