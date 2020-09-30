Anushka slams Gavaskar for ‘distasteful’ comment, who denies blaming her for Kohli’s performance

Last Friday during an IPL match being played in Dubai between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kings XI Punjab, the RCB captain Virat Kohli dropped two catches and could only score one run off five deliveries.





During the course of the commentary, cricket legend and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar said in Hindi "During the lockdown Virat was only playing to balls bowled by Anushka," which has caused a furore, since some people believe that he is blaming Anushka Sharma for her husband's on-field performance.

The Bollywood star called out these remarks as "distasteful", demanding an "explanation" from Mr Gavaskar through an Instagram post.

She wrote, "It's 2020 and things don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements."





Sunil Gavaskar responded to say that he never blamed Anushka for her husband's dismal on-field performance and was only in fact referring to a video which went viral earlier this year, which showed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma playing cricket at home during lockdown.

Hear about this, in this week's edition of Bollywood Gupshup, as also the news about Akshay Kumar posing with fans in Glasgow whilst shooting for Bell Bottom, Salman Khan back on the sets of Big Boss and the passing of acclaimed playback singer SP Balasubramaniam, who sang thousands of film songs in six different languages.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



