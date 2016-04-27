ANZAC day Parade Sydney

Please listen to Jagjit Singh ccoordinator of ANZAC parade in Sydney. He talks about arrangements in making this parade a success. Also S Balbir Singh tells us about his father S Waryam singh who fought in Gallipoli - talks about his war experiences, injuries, treatment in France, recognition in India and in UK (Victoria Cross) and also about obtaining portrait of Maharaja Duleep Singh from UK.
Sikh marching in iconic ANZAC day Parade in Sydney - Cont
Published 27 April 2016 at 5:41pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Share