ANZAC day Parade Sydney

Published 27 April 2016 at 5:41pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Sikh marching in iconic ANZAC day Parade in Sydney - Cont

Please listen to Jagjit Singh ccoordinator of ANZAC parade in Sydney. He talks about arrangements in making this parade a success. Also S Balbir Singh tells us about his father S Waryam singh who fought in Gallipoli - talks about his war experiences, injuries, treatment in France, recognition in India and in UK (Victoria Cross) and also about obtaining portrait of Maharaja Duleep Singh from UK.

