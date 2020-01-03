SBS Punjabi

Artificial Intelligence beats doctors at diagnosing breast cancer

A radiologist looks at the results of mammograms

A radiologist looks at the results of mammograms Source: Getty

Published 3 January 2020 at 12:34pm, updated 3 January 2020 at 12:57pm
By Alan Lee
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Breast cancer is the second largest cause of cancer death in Australian women after lung cancer. An early and accurate diagnosis of breast cancer is quite often the key to successful treatment. Now a new study in the journal Nature is suggesting that Artificial Intelligence is more accurate than doctors in diagnosing breast cancer from a mammogram. Researchers at Google Health and Imperial College in London have developed an artificial intelligence computer program that is more accurate at assessing a mammogram than a radiologist.

