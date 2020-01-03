Artificial Intelligence beats doctors at diagnosing breast cancer

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
A radiologist looks at the results of mammograms Source: Getty
Published 3 January 2020
By Alan Lee
Presented by Ravdeep Singh
Source: SBS
Breast cancer is the second largest cause of cancer death in Australian women after lung cancer. An early and accurate diagnosis of breast cancer is quite often the key to successful treatment. Now a new study in the journal Nature is suggesting that Artificial Intelligence is more accurate than doctors in diagnosing breast cancer from a mammogram. Researchers at Google Health and Imperial College in London have developed an artificial intelligence computer program that is more accurate at assessing a mammogram than a radiologist.
