At least 8 deaths in Australia's bushfire emergency

Vic Premier Daniel Andrews with a couple who lost their business in the fires in East Gippsland

دانیال اندریو، نخست‌وزیر ویکتوریا در حال دیدار با زوجی که خانه و کسب‌وکار ۱٢٠ ساله شان در سارس‌فیلد سوخته‌اند. Source: NEWS CORP POOL

Published 2 January 2020 at 7:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:51pm
By Greg Dyett, Abby Dinham
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
At least eight people are dead and hundreds of properties have been destroyed in East Gippsland in Victoria and on the South Coast of New South Wales.

Lives lost, houses destroyed, coastal communities forced to run into the ocean and millions of Australia's native wildlife killed.

For Australians directly impacted by the fires, the annual "Happy New Year" greeting must surely sound particularly hollow.

Among those left trying to work out a way forward is Andrew Brown of Clifton Creek near Bairnsdale in Victoria.

He built his home by hand 40 years ago and now it's a charred shell.

He told SBS News there's a possibility he'll rebuild.

He found it hard to describe how it felt when he first saw what was left of his home.

“I don't know, I don't know. I wouldn't like to describe it. I didn't feel horrified, I didn't feel unusually sad or anything like that, it's just what do you do, you've got to think about going forward rather than going backwards,” Mr Brown said.

As the fires continue to raze thousands of hectares, those managing the emergency say it could be many weeks before the threat is over.

That's how Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews views the challenges posed by the fires in East Gippsland.

 

SBS Punjabi
Facebook
