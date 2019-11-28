Australia to return three 'improperly' acquired artefacts to India

Australia will return three culturally significant artefacts to India during Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit in January 2020.





According to the Australian government, "The artefacts, which were held by the National Gallery of Australia, were purchased in good faith, but extensive research undertaken by the Gallery has led to its decision to voluntarily return these artefacts to India”.





The artefacts being returned comprise a 15 th century pair of Dvarapala (door guardians) from India’s southernmost state of Tamil Nadu and a statue of Nagaraja , (serpent king) believed to date back to the period between the sixth and the eighth centuries, from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, in western and central India.





“Like India, we understand the value of our ancient cultures and artefacts,” the statement quoted Prime Minister Morrison as saying.





“The return of these artefacts is the right thing to do. This is another demonstration of the deep relationship between Australia and India,” he added.





Both India and Australia are party to the UNESCO 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transport of Ownership of Cultural Property.





“The strong ties Australian and Indian institutions have made in recent years have helped develop important professional relationships and share culture. The return of these artefacts also underscores the world’s debt to India’s magnificent culture, history and legacy,” the Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne said.





Federal Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, Paul Fletcher has told SBS, "Historic artefacts play a significant role in modern society by allowing communities to acknowledge and celebrate their shared history and culture. The National Gallery of Australia recognises this, and is strongly committed to the ethical collecting of cultural material and best practice collection management. I commend the Gallery for resolving these legacy issues.”





SBS Punjabi understands that criminal law proceedings are currently underway in India and the United States against former New York art dealer Mr Subhash Kapoor, from whom these artefacts were purchased.





The Australian Government does not have any role in these proceedings.





