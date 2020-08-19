SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : 19 August 2020

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australians will receive Covid-19 vaccine free of cost Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2020 at 9:22pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:08pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says any potential vaccine secured by the federal government will be made free for all Australians; Victoria records 216 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths; And, In sport, South Australia declares it's in the best position to host this year's AFL Grand Final.

Published 19 August 2020 at 9:22pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:08pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Previous news bulletins

Australian News in Punjabi: 17 August 2020

Australian News in Punjabi: 14 August 2020



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?