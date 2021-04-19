SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : Federal Government to establish a royal commission into veteran suicides

The prime minister has announced a royal commission into the suicides of veterans and serving Australian Defence Force personnel.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Darren Chester speak to the media in Sydney, Monday, April 19, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

By MP Singh
The Federal Government to establish a royal commission into veteran suicides, Joyous reunions mark the opening a travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand, paving the way for diplomacy to resume this week, and in sport, the world's biggest football clubs criticised for forming their own break-away elite competition.

In this bulletin:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced the establishment of a royal commission into veteran suicides.

All aspects of the Australian Defence Force are to be examined in the inquiry which is expected to commence in July 2021.

Disability organisations are urging the federal government to extend the royal commission into abuse in the sector, to ensure the safety of Australians with disabilities.

Joy and elation have marked the opening day of a long-awaited trans-Tasman bubble [[between Australia and New Zealand]].

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says Australia is exploring options for further bubbles across the Asia-Pacific region, such as a possible arrangement with Singapore.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne is to visit New Zealand this week for the first in-person trans-Tasman ministerial meeting since the start of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned state and territory leaders that any further restrictions to contain COVID-19 outbreaks will impact the economy.

Police have warned scammers are targeting South Australians with fake promises of early access to a COVID-19 vaccine or to take part in a clinical trial if they pay them a fee

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

