Australian visas: How the coronavirus outbreak may affect you

Highlights International students have no guaranteed access to government financial support

Refugee and humanitarian visa holders will only get support if they are now a permanent resident

There is also financial assistance for people helping a person with a disability

SBS provides the latest government advice and the support being offered to visa holders.





So which categories do qualify for access to government financial support? Visitor visa holders have no guaranteed access to government financial support. However, you might be eligible for assistance if you’re a temporary visa holder - it depends on which payment you apply for.





The government's advice is: get in touch with your consular support/embassy to get you home safely. If you're in Australia on a studying and training visa, you will have no guaranteed access to government financial support, and the advice is to seek support from the family from your home country.





Family and Partner Visa holders should be entitled to Medicare - so your health may be covered. The government has removed the waiting period for newly arrived residents seeking JobSeeker Payment, Youth Allowance, Austudy, Parenting Payment Single and Partnered, Farm Household Allowance and Special Benefit.











Circumstances may differ depending on your partner's conditions, so discuss it with your migration agent. If you’re the primary carer of a child, you may be eligible for some payments. Working and Skilled visa holders have no guaranteed access to government financial support.





There is also financial assistance for people helping a person with a disability. There may be case-to-case exemptions as advocates continue to lobby the government for change. Advice: get in touch with your registered migration agent or lawyer for more information.





Refugee and humanitarian visa holders will only get support if they are now a permanent resident. Source: Getty Images





Refugee and humanitarian visa holders will only get support if they are now a permanent resident. However, there is a crisis payment option, which is a one-off payment if you are going through difficult or extreme circumstances.





If you are on a temporary visa, of any kind, visit www.servicesaustralia.gov.au and follow the prompts to “visa holders payments”





And the Government has some more key advice:





- You should apply for a new visa before your current visa expires





- If your visa has less than 2 months validity remaining you can request to waive this condition





- You will be given additional time to apply for a new visa once the travel restrictions are lifted





- Exceptions/concessions can be made on a case-by-case basis. Contact your migration agent.





- If you currently have a visa that expired and you are overseas, you need to apply for another visa. Bridging visas cannot be granted if you are outside Australia.





- If you can’t access Australia's Visa Entitlement Verification Online (VEVO), you can still access your visa conditions online using ImmiAccount.





- BUPA VisServices and other Visa Medical Services clinics continue to operate in Australia.





- Permanent residents of Australia may return to Australia if they are currently overseas but will be required to undertake a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated facilities in their port of arrival.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor (don’t visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









