Australians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan appeal for government’s help

The Diamond Princess anchored in Japan. The virus-hit cruise ship accounted for 766 people who have been infected with the disease. Source: AAP

Published 17 February 2020 at 10:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:23pm
By Amy Hall, Lucy Murray
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Frustration is growing amongst Australians stuck on a locked down cruise ship in Japan, as they're told there's no clear end date to their quarantine. Those aboard the Diamond Princess have called on the Australian government to send additional doctors and testing equipment to help Japanese authorities screen passengers for coronavirus.

Japanese officials will test every passenger for coronavirus before they can leave the ship, which is docked at Yokohama Port. But with more than 3,000 people on board, authorities can only test so many per day, and results take three days to be returned. Ms Koslova-Fu wants to see the Australian government send doctors to speed up the testing process.

Come and help and test all of us and then if the results come back negative negotiate to evacuate us.

