Australians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan appeal for government’s help

Japanese officials will test every passenger for coronavirus before they can leave the ship, which is docked at Yokohama Port. But with more than 3,000 people on board, authorities can only test so many per day, and results take three days to be returned. Ms Koslova-Fu wants to see the Australian government send doctors to speed up the testing process.





Come and help and test all of us and then if the results come back negative negotiate to evacuate us .





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









