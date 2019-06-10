SBS Punjabi

Do you check health star ratings on food products before buying them?

Health Star Rating

Published 10 June 2019 at 11:04am, updated 30 July 2019 at 2:33pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
There are mounting calls for Health Star ratings to be made mandatory on all packaged foods.

It comes amid revelations companies are choosing not to display the star guide on unhealthy food products.

With most of these products have scored at the upper end of the five-star scale, public health experts are concerned some producers are manipulating the system by exploiting loopholes around sugar, salt and fat content.

Experts advise Australia to learn from Canada and France, where labels are required to be a uniform position, size and colour to enhance visibility for consumers.

