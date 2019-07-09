SBS Punjabi

Australia's 46th Parliament gets down to business

SBS Punjabi

Parliament

Source: Getty images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 July 2019 at 11:51am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australia's 46th Parliament has ended its first week at work. Beginning its first sitting week with a day of tradition and ceremony, the Coalition eventually scored a win on its tax-cut legislation.

Published 9 July 2019 at 11:51am
By Jennifer Scherer
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
The 46th Parliament of Australia has begun work in Canberra, welcoming 19 new Senators and 27 new members - and a new Governor-General, David Hurley.

"I wish you well as you proceed in your service of our good and decent country. And with these words, it is my duty and my very great pleasure to declare the 46th Parliament of the Commonwealth of Australia open."

The number of women in the Australian parliament is at a record high with women now making up a third of all federal MPs, following the May election.The Liberal National Coalition now has 28 women in the parliament - 14 in the Lower House and 14 in the Senate.

While it is an increase from the previous term, it's almost half of Labor's 46 female representatives - 28 MPs and 18 senators. New Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, says Labor is now closer to making its quota of 50 per cent women by 2025.

"The Labor party has done a lot of work creating a culture, we have more females and I'm just so lucky - what wonderful role models I have Tanya Plibersek, Linda Burney, Penny Wong... the list just goes on and on."

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

Tax cuts to dominate first week of 46th parliament

Not many overseas born MPs in the newly-elected parliament

'You have to be in parliament to make a difference'



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?