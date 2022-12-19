'Culture to couture': Surjeet Bawa talks about her journey into the fashion world

Highlights: Indian-Australian designer talks about her craft

Surjeet Bawa is best known for reflecting culture in her designs

The Sydney-based designer who ventured into the fast-paced industry nearly fifteen years ago said it took her many years and undeterred passion to make a name in the world of glamour.





“I started the profession as a hobby and worked really hard to earn a name and build my identity in this vast and expensive field," Ms Bawa said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





Ms Bawa's collection was featured at the Australian Multicultural Fashion Exhibition held in Sydney. Credit: Surjeet Bawa Passionate about representing cultural roots in her designs, the couturier's collection also featured at the Australian Multicultural Fashion Exhibition held in Sydney earlier this year.





"The collection reflected cultural diversity where the models donned turbans and wore Indian men's wear. It was a proud moment for me as a designer as the show had a global footprint," Ms Bawa said.





Ms Bawa won the 'Best International Designer Award' at the India Style Fashion Week.



Ms Bawa often travels to India to showcase her work and participate in prestigious fashion shows across the country.





"I have been invited to many fashion shows conducted by established brands where I got a chance to rub shoulders with famous designers like Ramola Bachchan and Neeta Lulla to name a few."





