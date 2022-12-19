SBS Punjabi

'Culture to couture': Surjeet Bawa talks about her journey into the fashion world

International fashion designer Surjeet Bawa Credit: Surjeet Bawa

Published 19 December 2022 at 5:09pm, updated an hour ago at 5:15pm
By MP Singh
Best known for reflecting cultural elements in her couture, Indian-origin designer Surjeet Bawa talks about her craft and how she travelled the world to create a niche in the fashion industry.

Highlights:
  • Indian-Australian designer talks about her craft
  • Surjeet Bawa is best known for reflecting culture in her designs
The Sydney-based designer who ventured into the fast-paced industry nearly fifteen years ago said it took her many years and undeterred passion to make a name in the world of glamour.

“I started the profession as a hobby and worked really hard to earn a name and build my identity in this vast and expensive field," Ms Bawa said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

Ms Bawa's collection was featured at the Australian Multicultural Fashion Exhibition held in Sydney. Credit: Surjeet Bawa
Passionate about representing cultural roots in her designs, the couturier's collection also featured at the Australian Multicultural Fashion Exhibition held in Sydney earlier this year.

"The collection reflected cultural diversity where the models donned turbans and wore Indian men's wear. It was a proud moment for me as a designer as the show had a global footprint," Ms Bawa said.

Ms Bawa won the 'Best International Designer Award' at the India Style Fashion Week. Credit: Surjeet Bawa

Ms Bawa often travels to India to showcase her work and participate in prestigious fashion shows across the country.

"I have been invited to many fashion shows conducted by established brands where I got a chance to rub shoulders with famous designers like Ramola Bachchan and Neeta Lulla to name a few."


She was recently awarded the 'Best International Designer Award' at the India Style Fashion Week hosted in New Delhi where Ms Bawa showcased her Indo-western collection.


