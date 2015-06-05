Banned in India, Nestle's made in India Maggi 'safe' in Australia

While Nestle has announced that it would withdraw its entire stock of Maggi from the Indian market and will be back again, the made in India Maggi is freely available in Indian grocery stores in Australia.





The product that is manufactured at Nestle's plant in Moga, near Ludhiana in Punjab, is only for markets in India, Nepal and Bhutan.





Several state governments in India banned Nestle's instant noodle, that's especially popular among children, after lab tests revealed elevated levels of lead and monosodium glutamate.





A statement by Nestle said that the Maggi that's sold in Australia is manufactured in Malaysia, and its products were safe for consumption. But the company shifted the onus of deciding whether to withdraw the 'made in India' Maggi from the Australian market, to the importers. The statement said that some importers were importing Maggi from India, and the company had advised the New South Wales food authorities, and that they were satisfied with it.









