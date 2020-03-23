SBS Punjabi

‘Be alert’: Scamwatch warns consumers about COVID-19 scams

According to the ACCC Australians lost $91 million so far this year.

According to the ACCC Australians lost $91 million so far this year.

Published 23 March 2020 at 11:24am, updated 23 March 2020 at 11:26am
By MP Singh
Australians should be aware of scammers who are adapting existing technology to play on people’s fears around coronavirus and selling products claiming to prevent or cure the virus. Listen to this audio report for more information...

Since 1 January 2020, the ACCC’s Scamwatch has received 94 reports of scams about coronavirus but warns figures are starting to climb.

Scamwatch has received multiple reports of phishing scams sent via email or text message that claim to be providing official information on coronavirus but are attempts to try and obtain personal data.

“Unfortunately, scammers are using the uncertainty around COVID-19, or coronavirus, to take advantage of people,” ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.

Other scams include people receiving misinformation about cures for coronavirus and investment scams claiming coronavirus has created opportunities to make money.

“We’ve had a wide variety of scams reported to us, including fake online stores selling products claiming to be a vaccine or cure for coronavirus, and stores selling products such as face masks and not providing the goods.”

“There is no known vaccine or cure for coronavirus and a vaccine isn’t expected to be available for 18 months. Do not buy any products that claim to prevent or cure you of COVID-19. They simply don’t exist.”

“Scammers are impersonating official organisations such as the World Health Organization and the Department of Health or legitimate businesses such as travel agents and telecommunications companies,” Ms Rickard said.

“Understandably, people want information on the pandemic, but they should be wary of emails or text messages claiming to be from experts. For the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus, visit the 
Department of Health 
and the 
World Health Organization 
websites directly.”

If you think you have been scammed, contact your bank or financial institution immediately.

More information on coronavirus scams is available on the 
Scamwatch website,
 including how to 
make a report 
and where to 
get help.


Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

