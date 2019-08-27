SBS Punjabi

Benefits of joining a walking group

SBS Punjabi

Group of active seniors enjoying their golden years

Group of active seniors enjoying their golden years Source: E+

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 August 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 2:34pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

National guidelines recommend those aged 65 plus aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise like walking every day. Have you thought about joining a group for a different experience?

Published 27 August 2019 at 2:26pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 2:34pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
National guidelines recommend those aged 65 plus aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise like walking every day. But a recent report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows that only two in five older people are sufficiently active.

Getting older patients to get more active has been on the agenda of the Australian Chiropractors Association. The association’s president Dr Anthony Coxon says it even has an app called Just Start Walking to promote better spinal health by encouraging people to set goals, map and share their walks.

“People have the expectation that as they get older, they should be slowing down, and in many cases, this is not necessary. Being active is really important to maintaining good health right through into your older years. Activity or exercise is much more likely to be continued if it’s also fun and social. Sometimes doing things on your own can be a little bit lonely but doing it with a group adds so much more to the experience.”

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Government unveils plan for a healthier Australia

Do you check health star ratings on food products before buying them?

Major reforms shake up private health insurance



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?