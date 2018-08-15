SBS Punjabi

Bhangra Flash Mob and Turban Festival returns to Melbourne

SBS Punjabi

Turban

Source: Supplied

Published 15 August 2018 at 3:23pm
By SBS Punjabi
Source: SBS

The second edition of Bhangra Flash Mob and Turban Festival will feature several music and dance performances, besides activities for kids, such as face painting and magic show.

Melbourne will witness the second edition of Bhangra flash mob and Turban festival on the weekend with Punjabi culture on display in the heart of the city.
Turban fest
Source: Supplied


Amar Singh and Parvinderjit Singh Sabhi of Turbans 4 Australia said the event will help create more awareness about the Sikh identity, history and culture among the wider Australian community.
Turban
Source: Supplied


The event will feature live music and performances of Punjabi folk dances, Bhangra and Giddha, besides activities for kids, such as face painting and magic show.
Flash mob
Source: Supplied


The Bhangra Flash Mob and Turban Festival is being held at the Queensbridge Square, Melbourne on Sunday, 19th August.  

