Bhangra Flash Mob and Turban Festival returns to Melbourne

Melbourne will witness the second edition of Bhangra flash mob and Turban festival on the weekend with Punjabi culture on display in the heart of the city. Source: Supplied





Amar Singh and Parvinderjit Singh Sabhi of Turbans 4 Australia said the event will help create more awareness about the Sikh identity, history and culture among the wider Australian community. Source: Supplied





The event will feature live music and performances of Punjabi folk dances, Bhangra and Giddha, besides activities for kids, such as face painting and magic show. Source: Supplied





The Bhangra Flash Mob and Turban Festival is being held at the Queensbridge Square, Melbourne on Sunday, 19 th August.



