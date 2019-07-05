Blacktown Council's trade mission to India

Blacktown council produces more than 17.1 billion dollars in goods and services every year; 130,000 jobs; is growing at 4.6% per annum and therefore is the fastest economy in Australia.





"To maintain its wonderful growth, the council has taken an initiative to get involved in international trade. The Federal and State governments sign trade and friendship agreements which is great but that is mostly for the large businesses. To help the small and medium businesses understand how different businesses work, Blacktown council has taken this initiative to get involved with Indian market because approximately 12% of our population i.e. over 40,000 people have subcontinental background," said Mr Bali.





"Considering our excellent local community experiences, with having strong relationships with Indian consulate in Sydney as well as the Australian High Commissioner in India, by talking to AusTrade and other organisations like NSW government’s industry division we have put together this trade delegation to see if we can trap the wonderful opportunities in the vibrant Indian economy."





"I am hoping that this will help medium and small businesses to understand international trade, cultures, banking systems, government sector and business processes etc. It would be heaps easier to understand all this by joining a council led delegation comprised of former NSW premier Nathan Reece’, said Mr Bali.





This Blacktown council led trade mission will visit India from 24 th Aug to 2 nd of September and visit Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, looking to engage with Indian companies in trades like IT, manufacturing, sports, services and food etc.





