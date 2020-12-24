SBS Punjabi

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar joins Indian farmers' protest against new agriculture laws

SBS Punjabi

Swara Bhaskar

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker was present at the farmers' protest on Singhu border. Source: Twitter/Swara Bhaskar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2020 at 2:04pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has been actively supporting the ongoing farmers’ protests over the new farm laws in India through her social media accounts. On Thursday, she joined the agitation by attending the ongoing demonstration at New Delhi's Singhu border.

Published 24 December 2020 at 2:04pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Swara Bhaskar showed up at the protest site to show her solidarity with the farm organisations protesting at New Delhi's border areas to step up pressure on the government to repeal the three newly-enacted agriculture bills.

The 32-year-old actor shared on Twitter, “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”

Advertisement
In other news from the film fraternity, Sara Ali Khan has been reportedly replaced by Tara Sutaria who will be playing the leading lady in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'. Ms Khan was reportedly dropped from the project after she was called in for questioning in the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, evergreen leading man Akshay Kumar has emerged as the highest-paid celebrity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Please click on the audio player above to listen to the complete audio in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Previous Bollywood Bulletins

Bollywood Gupshup: Jazzy B releases new song ‘Bagawatan’ about Indian farmers' protest

Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay speaks to Yogi about filming Ram Setu 'on location' in Ayodhya



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics