Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar joins Indian farmers' protest against new agriculture laws

Swara Bhaskar showed up at the protest site to show her solidarity with the farm organisations protesting at New Delhi's border areas to step up pressure on the government to repeal the three newly-enacted agriculture bills.





The 32-year-old actor shared on Twitter, “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”





In other news from the film fraternity, Sara Ali Khan has been reportedly replaced by Tara Sutaria who will be playing the leading lady in Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2'. Ms Khan was reportedly dropped from the project after she was called in for questioning in the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.





Meanwhile, evergreen leading man Akshay Kumar has emerged as the highest-paid celebrity amid the coronavirus pandemic.





