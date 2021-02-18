Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gets security cover after alleged threats over her tweets against farmers' protest

Ms Ranaut who is currently shooting her upcoming film, 'Dhaakad' in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly threatened by local Congress leaders that they would not allow her to shoot in the area if she did not apologise to farmers over her tweets against the ongoing agitation over the government's three farm laws.





In other news from B-town, the makers of the popular ‘Dhoom’ franchise are planning its next instalment and are all set to take it a notch up by introducing a female villain and reports are rife that Deepika Padukone has been approached.





And the third instalment of superstar Salman Khan-led Tiger franchise will be released in 2022. The shoot of the film is about the begin soon.





