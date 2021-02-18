SBS Punjabi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut gets security cover after alleged threats over her tweets against farmers' protest

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Kangan Ranaut Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2021 at 1:12pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The police in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has put in place a thick security cover around Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the wake of alleged threats by some state Congress leaders.

Published 18 February 2021 at 1:12pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Ms Ranaut who is currently shooting her upcoming film, 'Dhaakad' in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh was allegedly threatened by local Congress leaders that they would not allow her to shoot in the area if she did not apologise to farmers over her tweets against the ongoing agitation over the government's three farm laws.

In other news from B-town, the makers of the popular ‘Dhoom’ franchise are planning its next instalment and are all set to take it a notch up by introducing a female villain and reports are rife that Deepika Padukone has been approached. 

And the third instalment of superstar Salman Khan-led Tiger franchise will be released in 2022. The shoot of the film is about the begin soon.

Advertisement
To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Other related stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay speaks to Yogi about filming Ram Setu 'on location' in Ayodhya

Bollywood Gupshup: Hardy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta pair-up for Punjabi song ‘Titliaan’



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack