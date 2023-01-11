Banker-turned-artist Amruta Fadnavis sings her first Punjabi song

by Amruta Fadnavis Credit: Harpreet Kaur
Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released a new music video, Mood Banaleya,' in collaboration with Meet Bros. The video has clocked 31 million views on Youtube so far. This and more in our weekly segment from the world of music and movies.
