SBS Punjabi

Banker-turned-artist Amruta Fadnavis sings her first Punjabi song

SBS Punjabi

SONG MOOD BANALYA

by Amruta Fadnavis Credit: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 January 2023 at 9:19am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released a new music video, Mood Banaleya,' in collaboration with Meet Bros. The video has clocked 31 million views on Youtube so far. This and more in our weekly segment from the world of music and movies.

Published 12 January 2023 at 9:19am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS



READ MORE

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor

Share

Latest podcast episodes

CARDINAL GEORGE PELL OBIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 11 January 2023

Travellers at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

Mixed reactions as China reopens borders ahead of Lunar New Year

Human Crowd Forming An Australian Map: Population And Social Media Concept

New report shows Australia's population to be older and smaller in future

A construction site underneath power lines and a blue sky

Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs