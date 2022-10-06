Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn gets national award for 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn received the Best Actor award from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Source: SBS / Harpreet Kaur
Published 6 October 2022 at 4:59pm, updated an hour ago at 5:03pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has been honoured with the Best Actor Award for his performance in the 2020 movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The National Film Awards could not be held for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. This and much more about the upcoming new movies and songs in our weekly Bollywood news.
