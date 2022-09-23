SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Singer Daler Mehndi gets bail in human trafficking case

Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi gets bail Credit: Supplied

Published 23 September 2022 at 1:47pm, updated 18 minutes ago at 2:29pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to singer Daler Mehndi, who was sentenced to two years in prison in a 2003 human trafficking case. He was found guilty of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his music troupe and was imprisoned in Patiala jail. For more information, listen to our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

