SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: NIA interrogates Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

SBS Punjabi

SIDHU MUSEWALA AND AFSANA.jpg

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan interrogated for hours

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 November 2022 at 11:37am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The National Investigation Agency has interrogated Afsana Khan, who shared a sibling-like bond with Sidhu Moosewala, for over 5 hours regarding the ongoing investigation into Sidhu's assassination case. After the questioning, Ms Khan opened up on social media, expressing her hope that 'NIA intervention would get Sidhu Moosewala justice'.

Published 4 November 2022 at 11:37am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
To get updates on the upcoming new movies and song releases, listen to our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.
READ MORE

Bollywood Gupshup: Jenny Johal's song demanding justice for Sidhu Moosewala blocked from YouTube

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TOYAH CORDINGLEY $1M REWARD

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 3 November 2022

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Craigieburn Falcons set to fly with their flagship hockey tournament

ANGUS TAYLOR PRESS CLUB

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 2 November 2022

CRICKET T20 WORLD CUP INDIA PAKISTAN

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ : ਬੀ ਸੀ ਸੀ ਆਈ ਨੇ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਸੰਭਾਵਿਤ ਭਾਰਤ-ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਟੈਸਟ ਮੈਚ ਦੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਕੀਤਾ ਖਾਰਜ