Bollywood Gupshup: NIA interrogates Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
Punjabi singer Afsana Khan interrogated for hours
Published 4 November 2022 at 11:37am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
The National Investigation Agency has interrogated Afsana Khan, who shared a sibling-like bond with Sidhu Moosewala, for over 5 hours regarding the ongoing investigation into Sidhu's assassination case. After the questioning, Ms Khan opened up on social media, expressing her hope that 'NIA intervention would get Sidhu Moosewala justice'.
