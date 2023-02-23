Veteran actor Dharmendra to play the role of Sufi Saint Salim Chishti in new web-series

DHARMINDER.gif

Dharmendra's new appearance as a Sufi Saint Credit: Mahesh Kumar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Dharmendra surprised his fans as he revealed his first look for his role as Sufi Saint Salim Chishti in the period drama titled 'Taj- Divided by Blood'. The web series is based on the life and times of the Mughal dynasty. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' This and more in our weekly segment from the world of movies and music.

READ MORE

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma makes singing debut with Guru Randhawa

Indian music composer Ricky Kej wins third Grammy

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Question Time (AAP).jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 22 February 2023

MicrosoftTeams-image.png

Preet Bhullar used to be shy. Now she is Cairns' top TikToker

Woman applying first aid at crash scene

Where to get first aid training in Australia

Turkey Syria Earthqauke Antakya

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 21 February 2023