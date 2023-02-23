Veteran actor Dharmendra to play the role of Sufi Saint Salim Chishti in new web-series
Dharmendra's new appearance as a Sufi Saint Credit: Mahesh Kumar
Dharmendra surprised his fans as he revealed his first look for his role as Sufi Saint Salim Chishti in the period drama titled 'Taj- Divided by Blood'. The web series is based on the life and times of the Mughal dynasty. The actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.' This and more in our weekly segment from the world of movies and music.
