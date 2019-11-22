SBS Punjabi

Book review: Punjabi poetry 'Chuppan watti shaam' by Faqeer Kamil

fk

The cover of 'Chuppan Watti Shaam' by Faqeer Kamil. Source: Supplied

Published 22 November 2019 at 8:41pm, updated 22 November 2019 at 10:09pm
By Masood Mallhi
In our fortnightly literary series, we review poetry collections of Punjabi poets from Pakistan. This time around, we discuss 'Chuppan Watti Shaam' by Khalid Faqeer Kamil.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

