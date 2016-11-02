SBS Punjabi

Brisbane Council donates $10,000 to the family of Manmeet Alisher

SBS Punjabi

Brisbane's Sikh Gurdwara

Memorial service at Brisbane's Sikh Gurdwara Source: Supplied by Nav Deep

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 2 November 2016 at 3:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Brisbane City Council has established a fund to benefit the family of slain bus driver Manmeet Alisher.

Published 2 November 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 2 November 2016 at 3:18pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
A memorial service has been held at Brisbane Sikh Temple in Eight Mile Plains, in commemoration of Manmeet’s life.

Queensland Multicultural Affairs Minister Grace Grace attended the service held in his memory.

"The circumstances over which Manmeet has lost his life are horrific. And can I say that the people of Queensland join with you all this evening to mourn his loss."

The state government has set up a special appeal to provide financial support to Mr Alisher's family.

Brisbane's Lord Mayor Graham Quirk attended the service after meeting with Mr Alisher's family.

Hundreds of people were present at the Brisbane Gurdwara Sahib on Monday night to commemorate the life of Mr Alisher.

Mr Alisher was killed by 48-year-old Anthony O'Donohue just after 9am on Friday, while he was driving a public bus along a main road in Moorooka, south of the city centre. 



Earlier, Lord Mayor had a meeting with Alisher’s brother and local community membres. He reiterated his support for and deepest condolences to Manmeet’s family, on behalf of the Brisbane community.

Manmeet Sharma will be honoured with a permanent memorial, with details to be confirmed following consultation with the local community.

The Lord Mayor has reiterated his support for the local Indian community and said he is proud of how Brisbane has united in the face of this tragic event.

Cr Quirk said there is no evidence that the attack was racially motivated and residents of all races and backgrounds had come together to show their support for Manmeet and Brisbane bus drivers.

In announcing the public appeal, Mr Quirk said Mr Alisher had been supporting his family in India with his job as a bus driver.

"So I would ask the people of Brisbane to consider making a contribution to the fund," he said.

Brisbane City Council has established a fund to support Manmeet’s family. For more information on how you can donate click here.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier told state parliament everyone who knew Mr Alisher described him as a generous person who would always help those in need.

"We want to assure the Indian community that they are a valued and respected part of our Queensland community," she said.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?