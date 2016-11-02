Brisbane Council donates $10,000 to the family of Manmeet Alisher

A memorial service has been held at Brisbane Sikh Temple in Eight Mile Plains, in commemoration of Manmeet’s life.





Queensland Multicultural Affairs Minister Grace Grace attended the service held in his memory.





"The circumstances over which Manmeet has lost his life are horrific. And can I say that the people of Queensland join with you all this evening to mourn his loss."





The state government has set up a special appeal to provide financial support to Mr Alisher's family.





Brisbane's Lord Mayor Graham Quirk attended the service after meeting with Mr Alisher's family.





Hundreds of people were present at the Brisbane Gurdwara Sahib on Monday night to commemorate the life of Mr Alisher.





Mr Alisher was killed by 48-year-old Anthony O'Donohue just after 9am on Friday, while he was driving a public bus along a main road in Moorooka, south of the city centre.











Earlier, Lord Mayor had a meeting with Alisher’s brother and local community membres. He reiterated his support for and deepest condolences to Manmeet’s family, on behalf of the Brisbane community.





Manmeet Sharma will be honoured with a permanent memorial, with details to be confirmed following consultation with the local community.





The Lord Mayor has reiterated his support for the local Indian community and said he is proud of how Brisbane has united in the face of this tragic event.





Cr Quirk said there is no evidence that the attack was racially motivated and residents of all races and backgrounds had come together to show their support for Manmeet and Brisbane bus drivers.





In announcing the public appeal, Mr Quirk said Mr Alisher had been supporting his family in India with his job as a bus driver.





"So I would ask the people of Brisbane to consider making a contribution to the fund," he said.





Brisbane City Council has established a fund to support Manmeet’s family. For more information on how you can donate click here.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier told state parliament everyone who knew Mr Alisher described him as a generous person who would always help those in need.



