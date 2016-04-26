Canberra based Sukhwinder Saggu talks about ANZAC celebrations at the War Memorial, Canberra

Anzac Day





Monday 25 April 2016

Anzac Day goes beyond the anniversary of the landing on Gallipoli in 1915. It is the day on which we remember all Australians who served and died in war and on operational service. The spirit of Anzac, with its qualities of courage, mateship, and sacrifice, continues to have meaning and relevance for our sense of national identity.





According to Canberra Times, more than 65,000 people commemorated Anzac Day at the Australian War Memorial's ceremonies, with 55,000 attendees standing in silence as the Last Post and the warble of the bush pierced the morning.





In Photos - Sukhwinder Saggu with his son at the Dawn Service Source: S Saggu





Source: S Saggu



