What is ChatGPT and how could it transform industries?

ChatGPT has created a buzz in the world of technology. The rapidly growing AI program has been developed by Silicon Valley start-up OpenAI with backing from Elon Musk and Microsoft.





The platform, made available for public beta testing for free on 1 December, has crossed over 100 million monthly active users in just two months of its launch.





In this interview with SBS Punjabi, Professor Lehal explains how ChatGPT works and how it could impact the future of education, work, creative fields and even relationships in years to come.



Professor and researcher Gurpreet Singh Lehal Credit: SBS He is the director of the Advanced Centre for Technical Development of Punjabi Language Literature and Culture and teaches in the Computer Science Department at Punjabi University, Patiala. He also serves as the Dean of the College Development Council.



How ChatGPT works?

The chatbot uses machine learning to generate human-like responses to text prompts.





The bot was fed a plethora of data and trained from books and articles to conversations. As a result, the chatbot can understand various topics and contexts.



Speaking on the bot's functionality, Prof Lehal said the platform's ability and ubiquity could revolutionise multiple industries in times to come.





“ChatGPT ‘s ability to generate answers to any question under the sun is a concept that was inconceivable a few years ago. Yes, we have Google search engine, but that provides you with links that can lead to an answer, but not a direct answer to a question,” he said.





The tool is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) architecture and can be used for various language tasks such as answering questions, translations, and text summarisations.





“The answers to theoretical questions it generates are so accurate and assertive that education stakeholders worldwide are students would use it to get the answers for assignments and write whole essays using ChatGPT. There is already a talk of imposing some sanctions and bans on its usage in schools,” Prof Lehal informed.



Impact on industries

As ChatGPT’s popularity explodes, it’s also worth considering how AI could impact multiple industries.



Experts believe the platform could be a game-changer for many sectors, including content creation, customer service, computer programming, translating, marketing, banking and healthcare, to name a few.





Some predict that tools like ChatGPT will threaten people’s livelihoods as it automates many tasks currently being performed by human beings.





So then, can it eat away jobs?



Prof Lehal said that while chatbots can automate some tasks, they cannot outperform humans in some areas, such as creativity, critical thinking, strategising or decision-making.





“Many advancements have invaded our lives, the biggest being computers and the internet. While initially, everyone thought these developments would replace humans, that hasn’t happened yet. So, I don’t think ChatGPT could ever replace humans. Instead, it should be perceived as a tool that would supplement human tasks,” he said.



Are there any limitations?

However, Prof Lehal said that while the wide range of possibilities for users is enticing, the platform has some limitations when it comes to languages.





“I asked ChatGPT to name the illustrious Punjabi film actors, and it couldn’t give me a satisfactory response. The English-to-Punjabi translations were also not up to the mark.





“This is because there isn’t enough language data available on the internet for the bot. So, it’s important for users to know about its limitations,” he explained.



Prof Lehal added that ChatGPT, though it provided human-like responses to user prompts, lacks emotional intelligence.





“Sometimes the answers it provides are not authentic because they are not verified. It also cannot differentiate between user intentions. As a result, even criminals can use it for illicit purposes. The developers are aware of these limitations, and I hope they will make improvements to make it more reliable,” he said.





Prof Lehal added that it’s too early to consider the chatbot’s long-term implications.



