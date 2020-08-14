Comedian Sunil Grover makes comeback on television, will donate proceeds to Coronavirus relief

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Published 14 August 2020 at 10:06am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Hear more about new releases in Bollywood and the latest buzz in the film city, in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

In these week's edition, hear about:

  • Akshay Kumar and co-star were spotted at the airport as they head to Glasgow for shooting of the upcoming film Bellbottom; their families were accompanying them too.
  • The director of 'The Big Bull' praises his leading star Abhishek Bachchan for his continued positivity despite battling COVID-10; he is expected to return to the sets soon.
  • Comedian Sunil Grover is making a comeback on the small screen, possibly as an underworld don in the television series Gangs of Filmistan. He said all the proceeds will be donated to the fight against coronavirus. "I don't know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain, and that's what I'll aim to do," he reportedly said.
Hear about this and much more in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

Other news items from Bollywood

Bollywood Gupshup: Is the Oscar invitation to Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan 'nepotism'?

Bollywood Gupshup: What's your dance number, 'Surma Surma' or 'Patola Nawaan Aaya'?



