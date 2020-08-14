Comedian Sunil Grover makes comeback on television, will donate proceeds to Coronavirus relief

In these week's edition, hear about:





Akshay Kumar and co-star were spotted at the airport as they head to Glasgow for shooting of the upcoming film Bellbottom; their families were accompanying them too.

The director of 'The Big Bull' praises his leading star Abhishek Bachchan for his continued positivity despite battling COVID-10; he is expected to return to the sets soon.

Comedian Sunil Grover is making a comeback on the small screen, possibly as an underworld don in the television series Gangs of Filmistan. He said all the proceeds will be donated to the fight against coronavirus. "I don't know how to make a vaccine, but I know how to entertain, and that's what I'll aim to do," he reportedly said.

Hear about this and much more in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





Metropolitan Melbourne residents are subject to Stage 4 restrictions and must comply with a curfew between the hours of 8 pm and 5 am.





The only reasons for Melbourne residents to leave home during these hours are for exercise, to shop for necessary goods and services, for work, for health care, or to care for a sick or elderly relative.





The full list of restrictions can be found here .





All Victorians must wear a face covering when they leave home, no matter where they live.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









