Community bands together to support the family of a young dad killed in car crash

Friends and family are mourning the death of a young father of two, who lost his life in a fatal car crash in Melbourne's northwest on Tuesday, 30 August 2022.





The beloved community member Nirvair Singh was the sole occupant of one of the vehicles struck and died at the scene.





As the community mourns the shocking death, it has sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes.





An online fundraiser launched to support the family has collected more than $60,000 from approximately 712 donations as of today, 9 September.



An online fundraiser has been launched to support Nirvair's family. A close friend of Nirvair, Baagi Bhangu, told SBS Punjabi that Nirvair's grief-stricken family is inconsolable.





Saddened by the unexpected loss, Mr Bhangu shared that Nirvair's father and grandfather also died in an accident when he was young.





"He just got his builder's license three months back and was looking forward to his new journey.





"After migrant struggles, now was his time to have some sigh of relief, but his life tragically got cut short," Mr Bhangu said.







His sudden demise has left the community in utter shock.



