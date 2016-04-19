Confusion continues over study visa for PSEB qualified students

Even as the department of immigration and border protection has issued a clarification about the recent visa refusals to applicants with class 12 qualification from Punjab School Education Board, there is still no clarity whether PSEB qualifications are acceptable for studying in Australia.





Narinder Kaur, a Perth-based registered migration agent said there is still no clarity on the issue. She told SBS Punjabi that the comments by DIBP and the Australian high commission in India have been very "diplomatic" in nature.





"They have said that qualification from Punjab School Education Board is not the reason for visa refusal, but at the same time, they say qualification is very crucial."





Narinder says one of her clients has been refused admission by a nursing institute solely on the grounds that she has her qualification from the PSEB.





RMIT university also does not accept students who have class 12 qualification from the Punjab school board.





According to information available on its website, the university accepts students with qualifications from all state boards, excluding Punjab.





When contacted by SBS Punjab, a spokesperson for the university refused to comment on the issue.





