Could daily acts of kindness prevent toilet paper hoarding?

Footage of the incident went viral on social media in March amid widespread panic buying of toilet paper.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media in March amid widespread panic buying of toilet paper. Source: Facebook

Published 16 March 2020 at 6:01pm, updated 18 March 2020 at 12:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by MP Singh
Available in other languages

A common enemy, be it bushfires or viruses, can bring out the best in people. Or not - toilet paper hoarding springs to mind. Australia would be a better place if more people did at least one kind thing a day, according to a survey by the Red Cross.

The Australian Red Cross has looked at levels of kindness in the Australian community. After surveying just over 1,000 people aged over 18, they found nine out of ten people believe helping friends, family, workmates and other members in the community should be a daily occurrence.

The Red Cross's New South Wales director, Poppy Brown, says 95 per cent of those surveyed did at least one act of kindness towards others in the past year, including acts such as giving clothes, time or money. The study also found three out of five people would like to do more to help out in the community.

"We know that there are a lots of smaller opportunities for people to get out there in the community. For instance in the Red Cross we have people making phone calls early in the morning to elderly people who live on their own. They may spend an hour or half an hour every morning making some phone calls before they go to study or work which is just fantastic. And we know that there a lot of people manning the barbecues at sporting events on the weekend, or even just having a cup of tea with your neighbour, check that people are ok, talk to people in your work space. It does not need to be a massive ask or a massive thing that you need to fit into your day."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

