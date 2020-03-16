Could daily acts of kindness prevent toilet paper hoarding?

The Australian Red Cross has looked at levels of kindness in the Australian community. After surveying just over 1,000 people aged over 18, they found nine out of ten people believe helping friends, family, workmates and other members in the community should be a daily occurrence.





The Red Cross's New South Wales director, Poppy Brown, says 95 per cent of those surveyed did at least one act of kindness towards others in the past year, including acts such as giving clothes, time or money. The study also found three out of five people would like to do more to help out in the community.





"We know that there are a lots of smaller opportunities for people to get out there in the community. For instance in the Red Cross we have people making phone calls early in the morning to elderly people who live on their own. They may spend an hour or half an hour every morning making some phone calls before they go to study or work which is just fantastic. And we know that there a lot of people manning the barbecues at sporting events on the weekend, or even just having a cup of tea with your neighbour, check that people are ok, talk to people in your work space. It does not need to be a massive ask or a massive thing that you need to fit into your day."





