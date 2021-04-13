SBS Punjabi

COVID-19 vaccine plans up in the air after change in health advice

SBS Punjabi

Hombre de Brisbane hospitalizado con trombos después de inocularse con la vacuna Pfizer.

Hombre de Brisbane hospitalizado con trombos después de inocularse con la vacuna Pfizer. Source: AAP

Published 13 April 2021 at 3:48pm, updated 15 April 2021 at 9:28am
By Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

Australian states and territories are re-designing their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans following recommendations from medical authorities. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dropped the government's previous vaccination timeline.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has abandoned a target to get Australians their first vaccine dose by the end of October this year.  

The target was dropped after health authorities recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine shouldn’t be given to people under 50 amid concerns over blood clotting.  

Labor's health spokesman Mark Butler says the Prime Minister's response is not good enough.

Mr Butler compared Australia's vaccine rollout to countries overseas.  

In the United Kingdom over 60 per cent of adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose and are completing their second doses very soon. 

The UK has administered over 39 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while Australia has vaccinated over one million people..  

Epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws is a World Health Organisation COVID-19 advisory panel member. 

She says unless national vaccination rates increase to between 100,000 and 120,000 per day, it will take two years for Australians to be fully vaccinated. 

Mr Butler says such an extended time would have severe economic consequences.

The rest of the world is racing way ahead of Australia and we're going to be left behind as economic recovery gathers strength around the world. They're starting to deal with mutations and variants in the virus with booster shots and we're still left far too early in our rollout.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

 

