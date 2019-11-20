Deepika and Ranveer visit Golden Temple, Tirupati on their first wedding anniversary

Here's what's made news in Bollywood during the past week:





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first marriage anniversary by visiting holy shrines like the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) in Amritsar and Tirupati.





Akshay and Kapil Sharma are vying with each other over 'Good News'.





Akshay's new movie 'Good News' can hit the cinemas on 27th December whereas Kapil Sharma can become a dad even before that.





Varun's song Guzaara is making hits on social media.





Sushant is down with Dengue.





