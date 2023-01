Hear this week's Bollywood Gupshup tells you about Salman Khan naming Ranveer Singh as a 'superstar', unveiling of Deepika Padukone's wax statue, Alia Bhatt in Kalank, songs of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, and soulful singing of Roohani sisters. Click on the audio link above to hear this week's report.











