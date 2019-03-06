SBS Punjabi

Paying tribute to armed forces, Diljit Dosanjh postpones inauguration of his wax statue

Bollywood GupShup

Diljit Dosanjh's wax statur in Madame Tussades' museum Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 7 March 2019 at 10:36am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
SBS

Hear the latest buzz from India's film world in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

The highlights of this week's Bollywood report are:

Kareena Kapoor Khan has refused to act in Hindi Medium part 2. Reportedly, the producer offered her Rs 5 crore, whilst she demanded Rs 8 crore. Now she has started working on the film Good News.

New song of film Notebook released.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are get married soon - according to reports, the wedding will take place in a church, as per Christian traditions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will act as Begum Jehanara in new movie ‘Takhat’ soon; and 

Paying tributes to armed forces, Diljit Dosanjh postponed inauguration of his wax statue.

Click on the audio link above to hear the full report. 

