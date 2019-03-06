Paying tribute to armed forces, Diljit Dosanjh postpones inauguration of his wax statue

The highlights of this week's Bollywood report are:





Kareena Kapoor Khan has refused to act in Hindi Medium part 2. Reportedly, the producer offered her Rs 5 crore, whilst she demanded Rs 8 crore. Now she has started working on the film Good News.





New song of film Notebook released.





Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are get married soon - according to reports, the wedding will take place in a church, as per Christian traditions.





Kareena Kapoor Khan will act as Begum Jehanara in new movie ‘Takhat’ soon; and





Paying tributes to armed forces, Diljit Dosanjh postponed inauguration of his wax statue.





Click on the audio link above to hear the full report.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









