Bollywood Gupshup presents latest and hot news from Filmi Duniya.





Salman Khan is busy in completing the film Bharat.





Nick Jonas, husband of Priyanka Chopra and famous pop singer to return to big screen soon.





Priyanka Chopra unveiled her wax self in Madame Tussaud's New York museum on 7th Feb.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .