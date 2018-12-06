SBS Punjabi

The inside story of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas marriage

SBS Punjabi

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas. Source: Instagram

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2018 at 5:16pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 9:25am
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Bollywood Gupshup brings you all the news and updates from the world of cinema and entertainment.

Published 6 December 2018 at 5:16pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 9:25am
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Priyanka Chopra became quite emotional at Jaimaala ceremony, Nick came to her support.

Pariniti’s dad performed Kanya Daan for Priyanka Chopra.

Virat Kohli and Anushka to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Australia.

Sony TV’s new show Patiala Babes casting Ashnoor Kaur coming soon.

Coffee with Karan will have Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra as special guests.

Kapil Sharma to wed Ginni Chatrath on 12th Dec in Jalandhar.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Sidharth explained to Nick meaning of Saat Phere as togetherness for seven lives.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Karva Chauth for Nick Jonas in New York

Bollywood star beats Tom Cruise to become world’s richest actor

Pad Man becomes first ever Bollywood movie to be screened at Oxford Union



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?