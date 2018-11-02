Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Karva Chauth for Nick Jonas in New York

So here's the latest buzz from Bollywood:





Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh will get married in Mumbai and not in Italy. Reportedly the venue had to be changed because not all relatives could travel to Italy.





The movie Baazaar has been released and was widely appreciated by audience.





Rakesh Sharma’s biopic renamed to 'Sare jahan se achha' now. Previously it was titled Salute.





Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal in Udaipur.





Kapil Sharma to marry girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 th Dec; Followed by grand reception on 14 th Dec.





And, Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal penned Punjabi song ‘Kyon Rus Gya tu’









