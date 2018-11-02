SBS Punjabi

Priyanka Chopra celebrates first Karva Chauth for Nick Jonas in New York

Bollywood GupShup

First Karva Chauth by Priyanka for Nick Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 2 November 2018 at 3:43pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal penned Punjabi song ‘Kyon Rus Gya’ and much more in today's Bollywood Gupshup.

So here's the latest buzz from Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Singh will get married in Mumbai and not in Italy. Reportedly the venue had to be changed because not all relatives could travel to Italy.

The movie Baazaar has been released and was widely appreciated by audience.

Rakesh Sharma’s biopic renamed to 'Sare jahan se achha' now. Previously it was titled Salute.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to marry Anand Piramal in Udaipur.

Kapil Sharma to marry girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12th Dec; Followed by grand reception on 14th Dec.

And, Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal penned Punjabi song ‘Kyon Rus Gya tu’

Bollywood star beats Tom Cruise to become world’s richest actor

A year after Hollywood, MeToo hits Bollywood



