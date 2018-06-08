Demands to release documents relating to Operation Blue Star

Speaking on the occasion of "Ghallughara diwas" on June 6, to mark the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Giani Gurbachan Singh demanded that all documents relating to who made which orders must be made public.





A few days earlier, Giani Gurbachan Singh had pleaded with the Sikh community to mark the day in peace and prayer, but there were some unsavoury incidents reported.





Hear more about this, about the tensions in Shillong, and other things that have made news in India this week, in our weekly India Diary presented by Paramjit Sona.





