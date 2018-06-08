SBS Punjabi

Demands to release documents relating to Operation Blue Star

Giani Gurbachan Singh speaking at an event in Patna in January 2017

Giani Gurbachan Singh speaking at an event in Patna in January 2017

Published 8 June 2018 at 1:22pm, updated 5 June 2019 at 3:40pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
The Akal Takhat Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh has demanded that all documents relating to the 1984 military action code named Operation Blue Star be released.

Speaking on the occasion of "Ghallughara diwas" on June 6, to mark the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, Giani Gurbachan Singh demanded that all documents relating to who made which orders must be made public.

A few days earlier, Giani Gurbachan Singh had pleaded with the Sikh community to mark the day in peace and prayer, but there were some unsavoury incidents reported.

Hear more about this, about the tensions in Shillong, and other things that have made news in India this week, in our weekly India Diary presented by Paramjit Sona.

