SBS Punjabi

Shillong disturbance is a clash over land and not religion: Sikh leader

SBS Punjabi

Sirsa&GK

Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Manjit Singh GK visited Shillong to ascertain the situation. Source: Manjit Singh GK/Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 June 2018 at 5:01pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 6:32pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

A Sikh leader who visited Shillong a few days ago believes that local authorities have acted appropriately to keep the situation under control. A curfew is still in place.

Published 7 June 2018 at 5:01pm, updated 7 June 2018 at 6:32pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
The ongoing disturbance in Meghalaya’s capital, Shillong due to clashes between the local Khasi tribe and a few Sikhs who have been living there for generations now, has been termed as a “scuffle over land and not religion”, by Manjit Singh GK, who is the president of the Delhi Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and the Delhi State President of Shiromani Akali Dal.

Mr GK, along with Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is the General Secretary of the Delhi Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee and General Secretary of Shiromani Akali Dal, went to Shillong on a fact-finding mission last week.

In an interview to SBS Punjabi, Mr GK spoke in detail about the origins of the clash that has become news not only in India’s national media, but has also caught the interest of Punjabis spread across the world.

He stressed that there are seven gurdwaras in Shillong but disturbance surrounds only one.

“People everywhere except this one locality near a gurdwara, which is called Punjabi Lane, are moving about the place freely. Actually, the Khasis want the Punjabis to vacate the area where their gurdwara is built as they claim it to be their tribal hill."

"Our question to them is: why this sudden demand when these Punjabis have been living there for the last 150-plus years? It is, in reality, a scuffle over land ownership and has nothing to do with religion."

"However, I’m satisfied now that I’ve examined the situation and hope the law and order authorities will be able to restore normalcy in the small pocket around Punjabi Lane that remains affected,” Mr GK elaborated, after spending a few days in Shillong, where he had gone at the request of former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is also the president of Shiromani Akali Dal.

A curfew was imposed in Shillong at the start of this week and the army has been kept on stand-by should the situation go out of control for the police.

 Listen to the interview by clicking on the link above.

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Recent stories from SBS Punjabi

Melbourne among best cities for international students

Teaching second language in school may improve Australia’s academic results: report

The reasons behind the Sikh-Khasi clashes in Shillong

Keeping the legacy of fallen Indian Anzacs alive



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?