In our fortnightly literary series, Kitab Di Parcho l, this fortnight, we review Masood Ahmed Chaudhary's collection of poems, 'Dharti, Dukh Te Main'.





Mr Chaudhary's poems will appeal to poetry connoisseurs with varied inclinations: some relish the joy of romance, while others steep themselves in the pain of solitude. This book has something for everyone.





