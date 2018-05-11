Dual citizenship saga may affect former politicians as well

The Prime Minister has dismissed calls for a referendum to resolve the dual citizenship crisis engulfing federal parliament. But the man credited with bringing the issue to the nation's attention has warned the saga isn't over, saying former politicians could be next in the firing line.





Perth-based Barrister John Cameron is the man who sparked a constitutional crisis. His inquiry into former Greens Senator Scott Ludlam's dual New Zealand citizenship was the trigger that finally claimed more than dozen political scalps. But he says he's just a stickler for the law.





Now Mr Cameron has a warning for the 15 politicians who've fallen foul of rules banning dual citizens from federal parliament. He says if they filled out forms to run for office knowing their citizenship status they could face prosecution.





He says the same could apply to former politicians who knowingly flouted the rules.





At the heart of this issue is whether a rule banning dual citizens from holding office is still relevant in a multicultural society. Some Australians are fed up with this never ending saga. These people in Sydney's CBD voiced their frustrations.





But the government is already lowering expectations of any referendum to resolve the crisis. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the candidacy process is not complicated.





Constitutional Law Expert Anne Twomey [[too-mee]] says the process discriminates against people from some countries because each nation has a different method of renouncing citizenship.





A parliamentary inquiry into the issue is expected to recommend a referendum to end the matter once and for all. Its report is due next week.





