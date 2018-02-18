Tony Abbott praises Indian migrants, especially small business owners

Addressing the audience Mr Abbott said he was inaugurating the Indian restaurant to "pay tribute to all small businesses."





He said, "Although we spend a lot of time lionising the work done by our nurses, doctors, teachers, police and the military, and so we should, but we must remember, they have jobs."





"Small businesses create jobs. They put their economic lives on the line to create jobs for others."





"They mortgage their homes and work 24X7 - and thank god for that."





"We can't have a community without an economy and small businesses are the backbone of our economy."





Mr Abbott paid particular tribute to the Indian community of Australia, especially because many Indian migrants run small businesses.





He added, "India is an emerging super power and will have a vast role to play globally."











