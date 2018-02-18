SBS Punjabi

Tony Abbott praises Indian migrants, especially small business owners

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at an Indian restaurant launch in Melbourne's south east on Saturday February 17

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott at an Indian restaurant launch in Melbourne's south east on Saturday February 17 Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 19 February 2018 at 10:44am
By Manpreet K Singh
As Mr Tony Abbott inaugurated an Indian restaurant chain in Wantirna in Melbourne's south-east on Saturday, February 17, he heaped praise on small business owners who "put their economic lives on the line", to "create jobs for others."

Addressing the audience Mr Abbott said he was inaugurating the Indian restaurant to "pay tribute to all small businesses." 

He said, "Although we spend a lot of time lionising the work done by our nurses, doctors, teachers, police and the military, and so we should, but we must remember, they have jobs."

"Small businesses create jobs. They put their economic lives on the line to create jobs for others."

"They mortgage their homes and work 24X7 - and thank god for that."

"We can't have a community without an economy and small businesses are the backbone of our economy."

Mr Abbott paid particular tribute to the Indian community of Australia, especially because many Indian migrants run small businesses. 

He added, "India is an emerging super power and will have a vast role to play globally."



